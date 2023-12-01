Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Labor & Employment | Law...

Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in North Carolina on Thursday. At least seven federal employment lawsuits were initiated, well above the typical daily average. The suits vary: a class action accuses Bank of America of misclassifying mortgage loan officers as exempt, while another class action claims that female EMS medics in Wake County are routinely disparaged and denied promotion. Also, a former UNC Health fellow claims she was wrongfully fired after making multiple requests for time off to deal with depression, and a former cook at Big Al's Pub & Grubberia alleges that the restaurant's owners and employees threatened to manipulate his hours and physically harm him after he complained to the U.S. Department of Labor about unpaid overtime.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2023, 1:19 PM

