ERISA cases surged in Illinois on Wednesday. At least seven ERISA lawsuits were initiated in federal court, well above the typical daily average. Most of the suits were brought on behalf of labor unions seeking to recover allegedly unpaid trust contributions; plaintiffs include Central Laborers' Pension Fund, Chicago Painters & Decorators Pension Fund and the International Union of Operating Engineers.

February 08, 2024, 12:14 PM

