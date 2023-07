New Suit - Contract

Factory Motor Parts was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on behalf of C&D Technologies and Trojan Battery Co. The case is 2:23-cv-02608, C&D Technologies, Inc. et al v. Elliott Auto Supply Co., Inc., d/b/a Factory Motor Parts.

Energy

July 07, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

C&D Technologies, Inc.

Trojan Battery Company, LLC

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

defendants

Elliott Auto Supply Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract