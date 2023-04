Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a windstorm, was brought by Diverse Legal Solutions on behalf of C & D Properties of Pensacola. The case is 3:23-cv-08838, C & D Properties of Pensacola LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co.

Insurance

April 26, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

C&D Properties Of Pensacola LLC

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Timothy C Delaney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute