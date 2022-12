New Suit

Real estate investment company CCRD Global filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Flossie Mitchell and Regions Bank on Wednesday in Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, over an alleged mortgage default, was brought by the Law Offices of Damian G. Waldman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-06126, CCRD Global LLC v. Mitchell et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 15, 2022, 4:25 PM