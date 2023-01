New Suit - Contract

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of CCI Enterprises DMCC, a business process outsourcing provider. The complaint accuses Hi.Q Inc. d/b/a Health IQ of failing to pay CCI over $630,000 for rendered sales representative support services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00090, CCI Enterprises Dmcc v. Hi.Q, Inc.

Health Care

January 27, 2023, 4:21 AM