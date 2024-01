Litigation Surge - Florida | Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma was hit with a flurry of website accessibility lawsuits on Tuesday in Florida. At least three federal cases were filed alleging that the websites for West Elm, Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids are inaccessible to blind and visually-impaired customers. All three suits were filed by the Mendez Law Offices and Adams & Associates on behalf of serial plaintiff Arantza Castro.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 10, 2024, 12:11 PM

