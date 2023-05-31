Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent

Patent litigation spiked yesterday in Texas. More than 15 federal patent lawsuits were filed, roughly triple the usual daily average. What's driving the surge? Five cases pertaining to mobile push app notifications were filed against AT&T, Keller Williams, H&R Block, Honeywell and Triple A, while four suits were launched against McDonalds, H-E-B, Subway and Starbucks over their mobile-ordering systems. Plus, three lawsuits accuse AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon of misappropriating patented technology for their 5G and LTE networks. Notably, half the suits were filed in the Eastern District's Marshall Division, while no new suits were brought in the once-popular Waco Division.

Technology

May 31, 2023, 1:22 PM

