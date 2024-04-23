Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Bursor & Fisher

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher launched a cluster of federal lawsuits in California on Monday. At least three class actions were filed by the firm, including two privacy suits in California Northern District Court: One accuses Ally Financial of using session replay software to collect and share customers' clicks, keystrokes and other activity on its website without consent, while the other alleges that streaming company Plex discloses subscribers' identities and video-viewing history to Facebook in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Meanwhile, a consumer class action in California Central District Court alleges that StubHub's 'estimated fees' filter for online ticket sales systemically understates final ticket prices in violation of California's Ticket Sale Law.

Internet & Social Media

April 23, 2024, 2:06 PM

nature of claim: /