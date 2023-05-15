New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Botanic Tonics, which sells kratom-infused tonics and supplements under the brand 'Feel Free,' was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman, is part of a wave of cases accusing companies of concealing the dangers of kratom, a dry-leaf substance consumed for its opium-like properties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03687, C.C. v. Botanic Tonics LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 15, 2023, 5:03 PM

