New Suit - ERISA

Aetna and Booz Allen Hamilton were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Brian S. King PC on behalf of a participant in a self-funded employee benefit plan whose child was treated for mental health and substance abuse issues. The suit challenges Aetna's denial of coverage for the child's treatment at Georgia-based Second Nature Blue Ridge and Utah-based Alpine Academy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00738, C.C., individually and on behalf of J.C., a minior v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.