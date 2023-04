New Suit - Trademark

CBRE Inc., a commercial real estate and investment services firm, sued competitors CXRE LLC and Stratiq LLC Monday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged trademark infringement. The lawsuit, brought by Greenberg Traurig, contends that the defendants’ CXRE mark used to market real estate services is confusingly similar to the plaintiff’s CBRE mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01506, CBRE, Inc. v. Cxre, LLC et al.

Real Estate

April 24, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

CBRE, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Cxre, LLC

Stratiq, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims