Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Thursday removed a lawsuit seeking the eviction of certain occupants of 125 S. Clark Street to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Cary G. Schiff & Associates on behalf of CBRE Inc., agent for the property. The case is 1:23-cv-02336, CBRE, Inc., as agent for CR-Chicago 125 South Clark Street LLC v. 125 S Clark Street Tenant LLC.

Real Estate

April 13, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

CBRE, Inc., as agent for CR-Chicago 125 South Clark Street LLC

defendants

125 S Clark Street Tenant LLC

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 230/over a leasing or eviction dispute