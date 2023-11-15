Litigation Trend - Oregon | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Oregon | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation is on the rise in Oregon. At least 38 federal employment cases were initiated in October, continuing an upward trend which traces back at least 12 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have grown to double the previous 12-month average. Driving the trend is a wave of lawsuits brought by Janzen Legal Services and the Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of workers who were allegedly fired after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; the most frequently-targeted defendants include health care companies such as Legacy Health, St. Charles Health System and Oregon Health & Science University.

November 15, 2023, 2:52 PM

