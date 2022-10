Litigation Surge - Privacy | Zillow Group

There was a surge of privacy class actions last month against real estate web portal Zillow. At least seven new suits were filed in September accusing the company of using 'session replay' software to track users' activity on the Zillow website in violation of various state laws. The suits, part of a wave of similar cases against a wide array of businesses, are backed by firms including Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Scott + Scott.

Fortune 500

October 05, 2022, 10:51 AM