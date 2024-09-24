Litigation Surge - Wisconsin | Labor & Employment | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Wisconsin | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation surged in Wisconsin federal courts this past week. At least 10 employment cases were filed, many of which target industrial, chemical and materials companies. Most of the suits accuse employers of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and Wisconsin Wage Payment and Collection Laws by failing to pay overtime or rounding down time entries; also of note, Lickity Splitz Gentlemen’s Club was hit with a class action for allegedly misappropriating tips from dancers. Last week's volume was more than twice the typical weekly average.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 24, 2024, 2:05 PM