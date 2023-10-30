Litigation Surge - Copyright | Strike 3 Holdings | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Copyright | Strike 3 Holdings

Strike 3 Holdings, an adult film company known for bringing boilerplate infringement suits against 'John Doe' defendants, went on a filing spree last week. The company launched about 350 copyright cases — six times higher than the typical weekly average — accusing individuals of pirating adult content on peer-to-peer networks. More than half the suits were filed in California, Florida, Texas, North Carolina and New Jersey. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by several firms including Waugh PLLC, the Atkin Firm and the Law Offices of Lincoln Bandlow; many cases were also filed by Strike 3's own in-house counsel.

Internet & Social Media

October 30, 2023, 2:23 PM

nature of claim: /