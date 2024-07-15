Litigation Surge - Rhode Island | Labor & Employment | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Rhode Island | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Rhode Island District Court this past week. At least six cases were initiated, most of which allege discrimination on the basis of age, disability or sexual orientation. Plus, a class action accuses Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort of failing to compensate dealers and other workers for time spent performing onboarding tasks and watching online training videos; the suit was brought by Hayber McKenna & Dinsmore and the Law Office of Michael D. Pushee.

Rhode Island

July 15, 2024, 5:31 PM