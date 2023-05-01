New Suit - Personal Injury

Salesforce.com, Backpage.com and Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer were hit with lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court over claims that the defendants facilitated sex trafficking. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants profited off of advertisements featuring the plaintiff that were paid for by third-party traffickers. The complaint was filed by Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP; Annie McAdams PC; and the Gallagher Law Firm on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00918, C.B. v. Salesforce, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 01, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

C.B.

Plaintiffs

Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP

Annie Mcadams PC

defendants

Salesforce, Inc.

Backpage.com, LLC

Carl Ferrer

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims