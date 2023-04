Removed To Federal Court

Kratom seller Martian Sales removed a consumer class action to California Southern District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of concealing the dangerous and addictive qualities of kratom, a dry-leaf substance used by consumers for its opium-like properties. Martian Sales is represented by Squire Patton Boggs. The case is 3:23-cv-00645, C.B. v. Martian Sales Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 10, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

C.B.,

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Martian Sales, Inc.

defendant counsels

Squire Patton Boggs

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects