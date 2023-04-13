New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ashlynn Marketing d/b/a Krave Botanicals was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, is part of a wave of cases accusing companies of concealing the dangerous and addictive qualities of kratom, a dry-leaf substance used by consumers for its opium-like properties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00669, C.B. et al. v. Ashlynn Marketing Group Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 13, 2023, 8:50 PM

Plaintiffs

C.B.

R.V.H.

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Ashlynn Marketing Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct