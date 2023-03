New Suit - Contract

Polsinelli filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Caz Creek Lending Holdings LLC, an asset-based lending company. The suit takes aim at Craig Millard and Michele Millard for alleged loan defaults. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00653, Caz Creek Lending Holdings, LLC v. Millard et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 27, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Caz Creek Lending Holdings, LLC

Polsinelli

defendants

Craig Millard

Michele Millard

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract