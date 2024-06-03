Who Got The Work

Christopher J.C. Herbert and Andrew Kim of Goodwin Procter have stepped in as defense counsel to JackPocket Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed April 18 in New York Northern District Court by Barclay Damon on behalf of Cayuga Nation, seeks to enjoin the agency from violating federal law by operating New York State lottery vending machines within the Nation’s reservation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 5:24-cv-00537, Cayuga Nation v. New York State Gaming Commission, et al.

