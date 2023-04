Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson, Coe, Counsins & Irons and Polsinelli on Monday removed a lawsuit against Mid-State Reclamation Inc. to Minnesota District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Wanta Thome PLC on behalf of a former HR employee. The case is 0:23-cv-01150, Cayo v. Mid-State Reclamation, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 24, 2023, 8:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Chatava Cayo

Plaintiffs

Wanta Thome PLC

defendants

Mid-State Reclamation, Inc.

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Counsins & Irons, L.L.P.

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA