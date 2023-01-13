Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Swiss Re, a Swiss reinsurance firm, and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by GSL Trial Lawyers on behalf of Cayo Inc. d/b/a Huklberry, developer of the 'Instalife' instant-issue life insurance platform. The complaint contends that Swiss Re subsequently terminated a joint venture with Huklberry as a pretext to use Huklberry’s platform for its own use after the company refused to increase its monthly marketing spend for lead generation. The case is 1:23-cv-00105, Cayo, Inc. v. Swiss Reinsurance America Corporation et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 11:37 AM