Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Life Insurance Company of North America to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, pertaining to the wrongful denial of life insurance benefits, was filed by Pickrel, Schaeffer & Ebeling on behalf of Aaron Caylor. The case is 3:22-cv-00354, Caylor v. Life Insurance Company of North America.

Health & Life Insurance

December 07, 2022, 4:43 AM