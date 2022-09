Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the National Abortion Federation to District of Columbia District Court. The suit was filed by David A. Branch & Associates on behalf of Therese Cayard, who was allegedly terminated after requesting time off to care for her child while school was closed due to COVID-19. The case is 1:22-cv-02771, Cayard v. National Abortion Federation.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 13, 2022, 4:35 PM