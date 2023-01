New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ally Financial was slapped with a consumer class action on Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court over the terms of its vehicle lease-buyout program. The suit, brought by Varnum LLP, Bailey & Glasser, Joshua Feygin PLLC and Newhart Legal, accuses Ally of charging lessees additional buyout fees which were not disclosed when the initial lease was formed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10054, Cavinato v. Ally Financial Inc.