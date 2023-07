Removed To Federal Court

Prytime Medical Devices Inc. on Wednesday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Jester Gibson & Moore on behalf of a former sales director who alleges that she was terminated in retaliation for reporting gender-based harassment and discrimination. The defendant is represented by Norton Rose Fulbright. The case is 1:23-cv-01833, Cavill v. Prytime Medical Devices, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 19, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Robin Cavill

defendants

Prytime Medical Devices, Inc.

defendant counsels

Norton Rose Fulbright

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination