New Suit - Product Liability

CVS Pharmacy was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The suit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Walkup Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger on behalf of a mother claiming that ingesting acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05678, Cavaness et al v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc.