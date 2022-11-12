Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lasater & Martin on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Amazon.com, Roland Corp., and Streamline Distributing LLC d/b/a Streamline Audio Video to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by Dormer Harpring on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was injured when his Boss RC-3 Loop Station guitar pedal played pre-recorded tracks at a dangerously high volume. The case is 1:22-cv-02944, Cavanaugh v. Roland Corporation et al.

November 12, 2022, 11:45 AM