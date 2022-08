Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Thursday removed a false advertising class action against Fanatics, an online hub for licensed sports merchandise, to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Kaliel Gold and Edelsberg Law, alleges that Fanatics falsely promises 'free shipping' when in fact it charges a $1.99 'handling fee' for 'warehouse and packing' costs. The case is 1:22-cv-01085, Cavanaugh v. Fanatics LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 26, 2022, 2:46 PM