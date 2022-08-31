New Suit - Contract

Reminger filed a franchise lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of beverage distributor Cavalier Distributing Co. The suit accuses competitor Lime Ventures of unlawfully terminating the plaintiff's distribution relationships with Coniston, Fantome and other beer and wine brands, asserting a de facto franchise relationship with the brands. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00506, Cavalier Distributing Company, Inc. v. Lime Ventures, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 31, 2022, 2:47 PM