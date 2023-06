News From Law.com

Looking to leverage artificial intelligence, Pennsylvania midmarket and Big Law firms are taking various approaches to adopt AI tools and optimize efficiency while remaining cautious of security concerns and false information. While most firms are eyeing preexisting tools or those that are currently in development from outside vendors, such as Thomson Reuters Westlaw and Casetext, others are building their own customized tools to mitigate risks.

June 22, 2023, 4:43 PM

