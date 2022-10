News From Law.com

Fort Lauderdale is evolving as a talent and employment hub as businesses are lured to the area seeking high-quality office space. That's according to a Working in Downtown Fort Lauderdale Office market report by Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority (DDA) & Colliers, which says employers are attracted to the growing residential density and educated talent pool, which can help support and grow new sectors and growing industries.

Real Estate

October 25, 2022, 3:47 PM