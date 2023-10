News From Law.com

The buzz is all about generative AI these days. Midsize firms are taking notice, exploring ways to use the technology to improve business functions and eventually, client work.Yet, that doesn't mean midsize firms are prepared to ride the wave. "Are midsize firms interested in AI? Absolutely," said Joshua Lenon, lawyer in residence at legal tech company Clio. "Are they ready? No. They have a lot of catching up to do. You can't leapfrog to it."

October 02, 2023, 9:00 AM

