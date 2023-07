News From Law.com

Companies making fragrances that give consumer products a pleasant smell are facing a slew of antitrust class actions, but so far the suits have been short on evidence of collusion by the defendants. Nine suits are pending in the District of New Jersey claiming that fragrance producers reached an unlawful agreement to restrain trade and increase fragrance prices.

New Jersey

July 27, 2023, 5:31 PM

