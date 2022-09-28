Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Modern Property and Casualty Insurance Company to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson and the Pandit Law Firm on behalf of Chris Causey. The case is 1:22-cv-05371, Causey v. American Modern Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 6:56 PM