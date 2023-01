Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment class action against Local on the Water and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit, under the South Carolina Payment of Wages Ac, was filed by attorney William J. Luse. The case is 4:23-cv-00162, Causey et al v. Ampd Myrtle LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 13, 2023, 12:09 PM