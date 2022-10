Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination class action against restaurant and bar Local on the Water and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by attorney William J. Luse Esq. The case is 4:22-cv-03601, Causey et al v. AMPD Myrtle LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 18, 2022, 6:04 PM