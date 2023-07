Removed To Federal Court

Home Depot and affiliates on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Mastagni Holstedt APC on behalf of Renee Caulfield and Coy Caulfield, who was allegedly injured by a falling bag of sand at a Home Depot store. The defendants are represented by Goodman Neuman Hamilton. The case is 2:23-cv-01316, Caulfield et al v. The Home Depot et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 06, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Renee Caulfield

Roy Caulfield

Plaintiffs

Mastagni Holstedt, Apc

Mastagni Holstedt

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc

Home Depot Product Authority, LLC

Home Depot Store Support, Inc.

New Home Depot Product Authority, LLC

defendant counsels

Goodman Neuman Hamilton LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims