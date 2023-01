Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Fabletics LLC to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Kurt A. Scharfenberger on behalf of Tiffany Caudell. The case is 3:23-cv-00027, Caudell v. Fabletics, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 17, 2023, 5:53 PM