New Suit - Employment

Trulieve Cannabis, a publicly traded medical cannabis company based in Florida, was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was filed by the Workers' Rights Law Group on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01145, Catterall v. Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cannabis

June 22, 2023, 2:47 PM

Plaintiffs

James Catterall

Plaintiffs

The Workers' Rights Law Group

defendants

Trulieve Cannabis Corporation

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act