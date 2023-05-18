New Suit - Employment

Marriott International and other defendants were hit with an employment lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action was filed by Lagerlof LLP and Maddin Hauser Roth & Heller on behalf of a Marriott employee who contends that she was denied 'Quarter Century Club' benefits after she achieved 25 years of employment with Marriott. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03825, Cattaneo v. Marriott International Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 18, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Erica S. Cattaneo

Plaintiffs

Lagerlof, LLP

defendants

Marriott International Inc.

Jill Luna

Jill Polivka

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract