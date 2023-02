Who Got The Work

Jamie Haar of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Intelligentsia Coffee Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Phillips & Associates on behalf of Starquan Catlin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:23-cv-00134, Catlin v. Intelligentsia Coffee Inc.

February 23, 2023, 6:47 AM