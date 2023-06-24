Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Menz Bonner Komar & Koenigsberg on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sentinel Insurance Co., a Hartford company, and Contact Plus Electrical Corp. to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Rubin, Fiorella, Friedman & Mercantile on behalf of Catlin Insurance Co., FPG Clinton Acquisition, and other entities seeking coverage in connection with an underlying bodily injury suit. The case is 1:23-cv-05355, Catlin Insurance Company et al v. Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd. et al.

Insurance

June 24, 2023, 2:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Catlin Insurance Company

Fortis Property Group, LLC

Fpg Clinton Acquisition, LLC

Wonder Works Construction Corp.

defendants

Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.

Contact Plus Electrical Corp.

defendant counsels

Menz Bonner Komar & Koenigsberg LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute