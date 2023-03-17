Ball, RPM International and Home Depot were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The court action, brought by the Anzalone Law Offices on behalf of Michael Catina, arises from personal injuries that occurred when a defective can of Rust-Oleum Flat Protective Enamel spray paint exploded. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00478, Catina v. Rust-Oleum Corp. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
March 17, 2023, 6:46 PM