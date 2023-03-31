Who Got The Work

Shiena Burke of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for the Property and Casualty Insurance Co. of Hartford in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Feb. 13 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Montiel Hodge LLC on behalf of Ann Cates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown, is 2:23-cv-00556, Cates v. Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford.

