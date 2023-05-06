New Suit - Employment

Offit Kurman filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court against the Delaware Department of Labor. The complaint pursues claims on behalf of a worker who claims that her supervisors denied reasonable accommodation for a medical condition, subjected her to disparate treatment and terminated her employment in violation of the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00492, Cates v. Delaware Department of Labor.

Delaware

May 06, 2023, 11:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Jacqulyn Cates

Plaintiffs

Offit Kurman

defendants

Delaware Department of Labor

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA