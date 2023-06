News From Law.com

The chief legal officer of heavy equipment maker Caterpillar, Suzette Long, plans to retire on Dec. 31, paving the way for company attorney Derek Owens to succeed her. Owens, currently vice president and deputy general counsel, will become senior vice president and general counsel on July 1, giving him time to settle into Long's CLO role on Jan. 1.

Construction & Engineering

June 22, 2023, 1:00 PM

nature of claim: /